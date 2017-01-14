Ahead of inauguration, thousands rally for immigration and civil rights

Story highlights Around 70 similar events protesting Trump's immigration policies took place nationwide

The march was capped by a rally in Washington

Washington (CNN) Thousands rallied in Washington Saturday less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump takes office to make clear their opposition to his policies on immigration and social justice.

The demonstrations came at two separate events. At Washington's historic Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, protesters made clear their objections to Trump's immigration policies, vowing to mobilize the Latino vote in upcoming elections.

At the other event, a march organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network and more than a dozen other groups, speakers criticized Trump's nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, fearing that he will reverse Obama administration policies on civil rights. Marchers also demanded action on social justice issues, including mass incarceration and voting rights, while also honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is commemorated this weekend ahead of Monday's federal holiday.

"Our communities feel under attack," Sulma Arias of the Fair Immigration Reform Movement said at the immigration protest. "The day after the election, kids were waking up in the morning afraid to go to school because of the tension that this election caused and the rhetoric used in this election."

Those packed into the church were joined by allies at around 70 similar events nationwide, according to Fernanda‎ Durand of the advocacy group CASA.

