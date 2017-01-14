Rights group: Rise of Trump, far-right leaders puts 'human rights system at risk'

Story highlights "His campaign floated proposals that would harm millions of people," the group said

Trump's election "capped a campaign marked by misogynistic, xenophobic, and racist rhetoric," the group said

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's victory, as well as the emergence of far-right populist parties in Europe, "have put the postwar human rights system at risk," according to Human Rights Watch.

The group of leading human rights proponents cited the President-elect's campaign rhetoric, as well as specific platforms on which he campaigned.

"His campaign floated proposals that would harm millions of people, including plans to engage in massive deportations of immigrants, to curtail women's rights and media freedoms, and to use torture," reads a statement from the group released Thursday.

The statement adds: "Unless Trump repudiates these proposals, his administration risks committing massive rights violations in the US and shirking a longstanding, bipartisan belief, however imperfectly applied, in a rights-based foreign policy agenda."

A message left with Trump's transition team was not immediately returned Saturday.

