Story highlights Stirling Moss hospitalized

Racing legend stable, statement says

Moss suffering from sever chest infection

(CNN) British motor racing legend Stirling Moss is stable in hospital after being admitted with a serious chest infection late last month, a statement posted on his website Saturday revealed.

The 87-year-old, who is widely considered one of the greatest drivers never to win an Formula One title, was taken ill on December 22 in Singapore.

"Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished," the statement read.

"However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

JUST WATCHED Stirling Moss: A history of Silverstone Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Stirling Moss: A history of Silverstone 03:01

"Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends," the statement continued.