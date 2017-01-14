Israel releases last of suspects held in November fires

Story highlights All of 12 suspects held on suspicion of arson or incitement to arson have been released

Police have no suspects in custody, though investigation continues, spokeswoman says

Jerusalem (CNN) The last suspect held in connection with fires that raged across Israel in late November has been released after nearly seven weeks in jail, according to a decision from Israel's High Court.

Ali Mahajneh, 24, from Umm al-Fahem was one of 12 suspects held after a wave of fires hit central and northern Israel.

Mahajneh, who had been detained since November 25 on suspicion of arson, was released Tuesday, the last of the suspects to be let go. The suspects were held on suspicion of arson or incitement to arson.

The court ordered Mahajneh released because it ruled he was burning trash near his home, not intending to start a fire.

Police have no suspects in custody, though the investigation continues, said Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri, who declined to elaborate on where the probe goes from here.

