Israel releases last of suspects held in November fires

By Oren Liebermann and Abeer Salman, CNN

Updated 11:20 AM ET, Sat January 14, 2017

Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, on Friday, November 25, to extinguish the last of the wildfires that spread across Israel's third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Israel has been battling its most serious wildfires since 2010. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, on Friday, November 25, to extinguish the last of the wildfires that spread across Israel's third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Israel has been battling its most serious wildfires since 2010. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
Israeli firefighters work in Haifa on November 25.
Israeli firefighters work in Haifa on November 25.
A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars in Haifa on November 25.
A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars in Haifa on November 25.
Inside a burned house in Haifa on November 25.
Inside a burned house in Haifa on November 25.
Haifa residents fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24.
Haifa residents fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24.
A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya'akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya&#39;akov on November 23.
A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
Jerusalem (CNN)The last suspect held in connection with fires that raged across Israel in late November has been released after nearly seven weeks in jail, according to a decision from Israel's High Court.

Ali Mahajneh, 24, from Umm al-Fahem was one of 12 suspects held after a wave of fires hit central and northern Israel.
    Mahajneh, who had been detained since November 25 on suspicion of arson, was released Tuesday, the last of the suspects to be let go. The suspects were held on suspicion of arson or incitement to arson.
    The court ordered Mahajneh released because it ruled he was burning trash near his home, not intending to start a fire.
    Israel wildfires: Haifa residents back home; fires under control
    Police have no suspects in custody, though the investigation continues, said Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri, who declined to elaborate on where the probe goes from here.
    Of the 80 major fires investigated by firefighting authorities, 71 were determined to be arson, Israel Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Yoram Levi said Friday. The fires damaged or destroyed some 700 homes in Haifa, the third-largest city in Israel.
    More than 1,500 fires were reported to Israeli authorities, said Ran Sheluf, head of the investigation unit of the Fire and Rescue Services.
    Wildfires spreading in northern Israel
    Wildfires spreading in northern Israel

    In November, firefighters struggled to get the largest fires under control in high winds and dry conditions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said then that if the fires were intentionally set, he would treat them as terrorism.
    "Every fire that was caused by arson, or incitement to arson, is terrorism by all accounts. And we will treat it as such," Netanyahu said.
    Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Jewish Home party and a vocal opponent of a Palestinian state, pronounced on Twitter, "Only he who the country doesn't belong to is capable of burning it," making an indirect reference to Palestinians.
    Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List alliance, fired back at Israeli politicians who were blaming the fires on Palestinians.
    "During this stormy day, I have been moving between different media, in an attempt to say this clearly: This is our home and it is our duty to preserve it. Now is the time for joint cooperation, to help evacuate the elderly and all those who need help," he wrote on Facebook.