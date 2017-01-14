Africa Cup of Nations: Party atmosphere as tournament kicks off

Football supporters descended on Gabon's capital Libreville to witness the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick off.
A Gabon supporter cheers before the home nation met tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise.
Fans were treated to musical performances before the game kicked off and were whipped up by Samba, the mascot of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
French rapper Booba also performed during the opening ceremony.
A Gabon supporter sticks his tongue out before the African Cup of Nations kicked off.
Another supporter of host nation Gabon wears a wig displaying national colors.
But it wasn't just Gabon fans in attendance. Here, a Cameroon supporter gestures towards the camera. Cameroon was facing Burkina Faso later in the day in Libreville.
Gabon's star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was expected to star against unfancied Guinea-Bissau.
Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Zezinho (L) challenges Gabon's midfielder Merlin Tandjigora for possession in a closely fought first period that ended scoreless.
Gabon supporters dressed in national colors cheer for their team.
Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half with neither side looking particularly threatening.
But the Borussia Dortmund striker would open the scoring early in the second period, sliding in to tuck away Denis Bouanga's cross.
Gabon's players celebrate opening the scoring.
Guinea-Bissau's Frederic Mendy stretches to head the ball as his team looked to level the scores.
As stoppage time approached, Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (L) equalized to secure his country its first ever point at an AFCON tournament.