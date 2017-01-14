Africa Cup of Nations: Party atmosphere as tournament kicks off

Photos: Guinea-Bissau's players celebrate after equalizing during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Gabon. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyand had earlier opened the scoring.

Aubameyang was expected to star against unfancied Guinea-Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Zezinho (L) challenges Gabon's midfielder Merlin Tandjigora for possession in a closely fought first period that ended scoreless.

Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half with neither side looking particularly threatening.

But he was first on the score sheet at the start of the second period, to the delight of his teammates.

Guinea-Bissau's Frederic Mendy stretches to head the ball as his team looked to level the scores late in the game.

As stoppage time approached, Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (L) equalized to secure his country its first ever point at an AFCON tournament.

Football supporters had descended on Gabon's capital Libreville to witness the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick off.

A Gabon supporter cheers before the home nation met tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise.

Fans were treated to musical performances before the game kicked off and were whipped up by Samba, the mascot of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

French rapper Booba also performed during the opening ceremony.

A Gabon supporter sticks his tongue out before the African Cup of Nations kicked off.

Another supporter of host nation Gabon wears a wig displaying national colors.

But it wasn't just Gabon fans in attendance. Here, a Cameroon supporter gestures towards the camera. Cameroon was facing Burkina Faso later in the day in Libreville.