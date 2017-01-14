Story highlights AFCON 2017 kicks off in Libreville

Guinea Bissau score late to tie 1-1 with Gabon

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang opened scoring for Gabon

(CNN) Gabon and Guinea Bissau had never met in a competitive football match until Saturday's opening game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

After a chastising and frustrating afternoon at the Stade de l'Amitié in Libreville, few from host nation Gabon will be looking forward to the next time the west African nations meet.

A dramatic late equalizer earned unfancied Guinea-Bissau a 1-1 draw in what was its first ever game at an international tournament.

Juary Soares was the man to claim the historic goal as he rose high above a tired looking Gabon defence to glance a header beyond goalkeeper Didier Ovono.

The goal sparked wild celebrations and was the least Guinea-Bissau deserved from a Group A fixture that only really came to life after half time.

Read More