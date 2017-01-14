Breaking News

Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau claims unlikely draw against Gabon

Updated 4:57 PM ET, Sat January 14, 2017

Guinea-Bissau&#39;s players celebrate after equalizing during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Gabon.
Guinea-Bissau's players celebrate after equalizing during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Gabon.
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyand had earlier opened the scoring.
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyand had earlier opened the scoring.
Aubameyang was expected to star against unfancied Guinea-Bissau.
Aubameyang was expected to star against unfancied Guinea-Bissau.
Guinea-Bissau&#39;s midfielder Zezinho (L) challenges Gabon&#39;s midfielder Merlin Tandjigora for possession in a closely fought first period that ended scoreless.
Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Zezinho (L) challenges Gabon's midfielder Merlin Tandjigora for possession in a closely fought first period that ended scoreless.
Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half with neither side looking particularly threatening.
Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half with neither side looking particularly threatening.
But he was first on the score sheet at the start of the second period, to the delight of his teammates.
But he was first on the score sheet at the start of the second period, to the delight of his teammates.
Guinea-Bissau&#39;s Frederic Mendy stretches to head the ball as his team looked to level the scores late in the game.
Guinea-Bissau's Frederic Mendy stretches to head the ball as his team looked to level the scores late in the game.
As stoppage time approached, Guinea-Bissau&#39;s defender Juary Soares (L) equalized to secure his country its first ever point at an AFCON tournament.
As stoppage time approached, Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (L) equalized to secure his country its first ever point at an AFCON tournament.
Football supporters had descended on Gabon&#39;s capital Libreville to witness the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick off.
Football supporters had descended on Gabon's capital Libreville to witness the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick off.
A Gabon supporter cheers before the home nation met tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l&#39;Amitie Sino-Gabonaise.
A Gabon supporter cheers before the home nation met tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise.
Fans were treated to musical performances before the game kicked off and were whipped up by Samba, the mascot of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Fans were treated to musical performances before the game kicked off and were whipped up by Samba, the mascot of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
French rapper Booba also performed during the opening ceremony.
French rapper Booba also performed during the opening ceremony.
A Gabon supporter sticks his tongue out before the African Cup of Nations kicked off.
A Gabon supporter sticks his tongue out before the African Cup of Nations kicked off.
Another supporter of host nation Gabon wears a wig displaying national colors.
Another supporter of host nation Gabon wears a wig displaying national colors.
But it wasn&#39;t just Gabon fans in attendance. Here, a Cameroon supporter gestures towards the camera. Cameroon was facing Burkina Faso later in the day in Libreville.
But it wasn't just Gabon fans in attendance. Here, a Cameroon supporter gestures towards the camera. Cameroon was facing Burkina Faso later in the day in Libreville.
Gabon supporters dressed in national colors cheer for their team.
Gabon supporters dressed in national colors cheer for their team.
Story highlights

  • AFCON 2017 kicks off in Libreville
  • Guinea Bissau score late to tie 1-1 with Gabon
  • Pierre Emerick Aubameyang opened scoring for Gabon

(CNN)Gabon and Guinea Bissau had never met in a competitive football match until Saturday's opening game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

After a chastising and frustrating afternoon at the Stade d'Angondjé in Libreville, few from host nation Gabon will be looking forward to the next time the two nations meet.
    A dramatic late equalizer earned unfancied Guinea-Bissau a 1-1 draw in what was its first ever game at an international tournament.
    Juary Soares was the man to claim the historic goal as he rose high above a tired looking Gabon defense to glance a header beyond goalkeeper Didier Ovono.
    Africa Cup of Nations: Mahrez, Aubameyang to shine in Gabon
    The goal sparked wild celebrations and was the least Guinea-Bissau deserved from a Group A fixture that only sparked into life after half time.
    While Gabon has top level European-based talent such as Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerrick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina of Juventus in its ranks, Guinea-Bissau is made up of players primarily plying their trade in the Portuguese lower leagues.
    It is also one of the poorest nations in Africa and was being quoted as a 200-1 long-shot to win the tournament by bookmakers before Saturday's match kicked off.
    "This is a moment of joy for us," Guinea-Bissau coach, Baciro Cande, later said in comments carried by the AFP News agency. "Despite our country's difficulties we managed to qualify,"
    "We knew Gabon have an excellent team. We have our limits, but we had ambitions coming here and we will try to go as far as possible."

    Deserved equalizer

    Although Aubameyang opened the scoring just after halftime with a close range finish from Denis Bouanga's cross, the hosts seldom looked the better or more experienced side.
    Bounga came close just before Aubameyang broke the deadlock while Lemina headed wide when presented with a glorious chance in the first half.
    But that was about as good as it got for Gabon.
    Guniea-Bissau could have scored earlier had Frederic Mendy not directed his header straight at Ovono when left unmarked as the game entered its closing stages.
    Gabon 2017: The Africa Cup of Nations by numbers
    Inevitably, boos rained down at the final whistle as the home crowd made its displeasure known.
    There had been fears about ticket sales prior to the tournament, but Saturday's match was played in front of a colorful, excitable and near capacity crowd.

    Anthem blowout

    Saturday's second game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon got off to an inauspicious start as the national anthems of both sides failed to play on the stadium public address system.
    The Confederation of African Football later apologized for the "technical incident" via a statement, according to AFP.
    On the pitch, Benjamin Moukandjo fired Cameroon in front with a spectacular free-kick strike from the edge of the area after 35 minutes.
    The four-time AFCON winners spurned numerous chances to double its lead and was duly punished.
    Issoufou Dayo pounced to make it 1-1 with 15 minutes to go after Fabrice Ondoa in the Cameroon goal couldn't hold Banou Diawara's strike.