2 Chinese citizens accused in Istanbul nightclub massacre

By Madison Park and Daniel Nikbakht, CNN

Updated 6:22 AM ET, Sat January 14, 2017

  • Authorities name two suspects accused of having links to Istanbul nightclub attack
  • New Year's nightclub attack left 39 people dead and dozens wounded

(CNN)Turkish authorities arrested two Chinese citizens over alleged links to the New Year's nightclub terror attack in Istanbul, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.

Omar Asim and Abuliezi Abuduhamiti have been accused of being members of an "armed terror organization" and of involvement in 39 counts of murder, reported the news agency.
    This still photo, taken from surveillance footage and released on Monday, January 2, is believed to show the gunman responsible for carrying out a New Year's Day attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. The popular nightclub was attacked shortly after midnight on Sunday, January 1. At least 39 people were killed and 69 were wounded, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Authorities are still searching for the attacker.
    A Turkish special forces officer stands near the Reina nightclub on January 2. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter.
    A friend of someone killed in the attack reacts near victims&#39; pictures outside the nightclub on January 2.
    A friend of someone killed in the attack reacts near victims' pictures outside the nightclub on January 2.
    A police officer inspects cars near the scene on January 2.
    A police officer inspects cars near the scene on January 2.
    People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, a victim of the attack, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 2.
    People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, a victim of the attack, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 2.
    People mourn outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul on January 1.
    People mourn outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul on January 1.
    Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the attack, cry during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 1.
    Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the attack, cry during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 1.
    An ambulance rushes from the scene of the attack on January 1.
    An ambulance rushes from the scene of the attack on January 1.
    A woman is consoled at the site of the attack.
    A woman is consoled at the site of the attack.
    Medics wheel a stretcher at the scene.
    Medics wheel a stretcher at the scene.
    Police officers stand guard.
    Police officers stand guard.
    People leave the scene of the attack.
    People leave the scene of the attack.
    A medic reacts near the scene of the attack.
    A medic reacts near the scene of the attack.
    A wounded victim is rushed from the scene.
    A wounded victim is rushed from the scene.
    Medics and security officials work at the scene of the attack.
    Medics and security officials work at the scene of the attack.
    A wounded person is put into an ambulance.
    A wounded person is put into an ambulance.
    People walk in the rain near the scene of the attack.
    People walk in the rain near the scene of the attack.
    An ambulance transports those wounded in the attack.
    An ambulance transports those wounded in the attack.
    A gunman opened fire, killing 39 people and injuring 69 others during a New Year's party at the upscale nightclub, Reina. Authorities are searching for the gunman who carried out the massacre.
    ISIS claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack in a statement posted to Twitter, but CNN cannot independently verify it.
    Days after the deadly attack, Turkish police arrested several suspects who were from China's northwestern Xinjiang region, on charges of aiding and abetting, reported Anadolu.
    Xinjiang is home to a Turkic-speaking minority, known as the Uyghurs. The ethnicity of the two latest suspects were not reported.
    So far, 35 people have been detained after the terror attack on the nightclub, police sources told Anadolu.