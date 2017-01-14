Breaking News

Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years

By Tony Marco and Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 9:02 AM ET, Mon January 16, 2017

Former circus clown: 'Sad day for the clowns'
Former circus clown: 'Sad day for the clowns'

    Former circus clown: 'Sad day for the clowns'

  • The decline of ticket sales helped lead to the move
  • Taking elephants off the road and high operating costs hurt the business

(CNN)The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years.

A blind child in Chicago sits on the back of a kneeling elephant from the Ringling Brothers Circus in April 1917. Ringling Bros. will have elephants perform for the final time Sunday, May 1. It had previously said &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/03/05/news/ringling-bros-circus-elephants/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;that all of its elephants would be retired by 2018, &lt;/a&gt;but the retirement came early.
A blind child in Chicago sits on the back of a kneeling elephant from the Ringling Brothers Circus in April 1917. Ringling Bros. will have elephants perform for the final time Sunday, May 1. It had previously said that all of its elephants would be retired by 2018, but the retirement came early.
Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York's Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
Elephants work out and train in 1971.
Elephants work out and train in 1971.
Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show&#39;s famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show's famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
Elephants perform in 1995.
Elephants perform in 1995.
This January 2005 photo, provided by the Animal Protection Institute, shows circus elephants chained in Jacksonville, Florida. Feld Entertainment Inc., which produces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &amp;amp; Bailey Circus, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/11/29/us/ringling-bros-fine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;agreed to pay $270,000&lt;/a&gt; for allegedly violating the Animal Welfare Act on several occasions from June 2007 to August 2011, according to a 2011 news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As part of the settlement, the company admitted no wrongdoing or violation of USDA policy.
This January 2005 photo, provided by the Animal Protection Institute, shows circus elephants chained in Jacksonville, Florida. Feld Entertainment Inc., which produces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, agreed to pay $270,000 for allegedly violating the Animal Welfare Act on several occasions from June 2007 to August 2011, according to a 2011 news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As part of the settlement, the company admitted no wrongdoing or violation of USDA policy.
Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
An elephant&#39;s trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
An elephant's trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.
Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.
"I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year," CEO Kenneth Feld said.
    High operating costs and the decline of ticket sales "made the circus an unsustainable business for the company," Feld said.
    And after "the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop" in ticket sales, Feld said.
    Before taking the final bow, the Ringling Bros., will perform 30 shows across the United States between now and May.
    For years, the elephants have been in the spotlight and their dance routines featured prominently in the shows.
    But due to mounting criticism from animal rights groups, the Ringling Bros. phased out the elephant acts entirely.
    Off stage, the Ringling Bros. runs an elephant conservation center which sits on 200 acre of rural land in Florida, between Tampa and Orlando.
    Created in 1995 by Ringling, the facility focuses on the care and study of Asian elephants -- an endangered species that it had used in its shows.

    Public outcry

    But several animal rights groups repeatedly criticized, picketed and sued Ringling Bros. for its treatment of the animals.
    The animal rights group, PETA, spent years petitioning against the treatment of circus animals.
    The Humane Society of the United States, a longtime critic of the show's animal welfare practices, acknowledged that Ringling Bros. has made changes over the past century and a half, but claims the changes didn't happen quickly enough.
    "It's just not acceptable any longer to cart wild animals from city to city and have them perform silly yet coercive stunts," the society's President and CEO Wayne Pacelle said in a statement Sunday. "I know this is bittersweet for the Feld family, but I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts," Pacelle said.
    In 2011, Feld Entertainment agreed to pay a fine of $270,000 to the US Department of Agriculture for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
    The company did not admit wrongdoing but promised to implement new training for all personnel who handle animals.
    Ringling Bros. has made recent changes to its traditional lineup to capture the attention of more attendees.
    Just this week, the first-ever female ringmaster, made her circus debut in Orlando, Florida.
    The full cast of the circus is between 250 and 300 people. With three performing units, the circus visits about 115 cities each year.
    Ringling Bros. was founded in Baraboo, Wisconsin, in 1884 by five of the seven Ringling brothers.
    The family ran the circus until 1967 when it was sold to Feld Entertainment, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

