"The real amazing part was really digging deep into the lives of women," Witherspoon said

(CNN) Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are hoping their upcoming HBO limited series "Big Little Lies" is one small step toward big changes in Hollywood.

"The real amazing part was really digging deep into the lives of women," Witherspoon told reporters Saturday during a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour. "It wasn't about [the characters] being good or bad, [the script] showed every spectrum and every color of women's lives."

The two Academy Award winning actresses are executive producers on the new show, alongside Jean-Marc Vallée ("Wild") and David E. Kelley ("Ally McBeal") and Bruna Papandrea ("Gone Girl").

The project, based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, centers on a group of mothers in Monterey, California whose pasts and presents intersect, with a side of murder mystery.

Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz also star.

