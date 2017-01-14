Breaking News

Bangladesh police: Suspected Dhaka cafe attack planner arrested

By Sugam Pokharel and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:02 AM ET, Sat January 14, 2017

(CNN)Counterterrorism forces have arrested a man suspected of being a key planner of last year's terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh, a top police official said Saturday.

Jahangir Alam, 32, was apprehended Friday night in the Tangail district, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Dhaka, Shahidul Hoque, inspector general of the Bangladesh police, told CNN.
    Two police officers and 21 captives were killed in July when armed gunmen stormed an upscale cafe and took hostages.
    Another alleged attack planner, Nurul Islam Marzan, was killed in a shootout with police a week ago.
    Bangladesh security personnel patrol the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, July 2 after gunmen seized a bakery in the capital overnight, killing 20 hostages and two officers, according to the military.
    The military says the attackers used guns, explosive devices and &quot;a lot of sharp domestic weapons.&quot; The hostages&#39; bodies were found after the standoff ended on Saturday.
    Bangladeshi police stand guard outside the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe, where the attack took place. The cafe is in Gulshan, one one of Dhaka&#39;s most affluent neighborhoods and a diplomatic enclave.
    An injured police officer is led away after the cafe attack in the early hours of July 2 in Dhaka.
    Security personnel stand guard at the scene.
    People carry an injured man near the cafe.
    Another injured person is helped outside the cafe.
    An injured police officer sits in a car. The attackers threw explosives at police as they exchanged gunfire, a source at the scene said.
    Police take cover near the cafe.
    Police officers take security measures.
    Police stand armed at the scene of the attack.
    An injured police officer is helped at the scene.
    Security personnel stand guard near the cafe.
    Alam is alleged to be a highly ranked leader of a group called Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, a local terror group that authorities accuse of being responsible for the attack, though ISIS also claimed responsibility.
    He is said to have been involved in the planning of attacks on Hindu and Christian priests in recent years.
    Two other men thought to be main organizers behind the attack were killed last year.
    Bangladeshi-Canadian Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury was killed in August, and Abdur Rahman died in October after jumping off a fifth-floor balcony while trying to escape police.
    'That is not my son,' killer's father cries
    Though Bangladesh has dealt with terror attacks in the past, with secular bloggers, Hindu priests and others killed in cold blood, the July 1 cafe attack was of a much larger scale.
    The assailants appeared to be "normal, regular guys," and their target was the Holey Artisan Bakery in the city's Gulshan district, one of Dhaka's most affluent neighborhoods and a diplomatic enclave.
    JMB is a Sunni Muslim extremist group that has pledged its allegiance to ISIS. It aims to transform Bangladesh into an Islamic state based on Sharia law.