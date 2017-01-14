10 die in new Brazilian prison riot

Story highlights It is the fifth deadly prison riot in Brazil since January 1

The latest riot broke out after a fight between rival gangs

(CNN) At least 10 prisoners were killed Saturday in Brazil's fifth deadly prison riot since January 1.

The latest riot happened at the Alcaçuz prison, the largest prison in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the northeast, according to the state government.

Police and special military police forces were deployed to the prison, where the riot was still underway Saturday night, said Juliska Azevedo, a spokeswoman for the government.

The riot broke out after a fight between rival gangs PCC (First Capital Command) and Sindicato do Crime do RN (Crime Union of Rio Grande do Norte).

The São Paulo-based PCC was involved in the other fatal riots this year, authorities said.

