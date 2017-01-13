Story highlights The plow driver survived the crash with serious injuries

(CNN) Dashcam video released by the Utah Department of Transportation shows a tractor-trailer clipping a state snowplow on a highway, sending the plow careening over the edge of the road and into the Spanish Fork Canyon.

The plow driver, identified by UDOT as Terry Jacobson, survived the Thursday crash and is hospitalized with serious injuries in Provo's Utah Valley Hospital. He has been with the department for more than 23 years.

Photos of the aftermath show the front of the plow and passenger side of the cab smashed. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told CNN that Jacobson was wearing his seat belt, "which saved his life."

"He says he doesn't remember very much other than going through the rail and rolling down the hill," Neil Lundell, a UDOT supervisor, said in a video uploaded to the department's YouTube account.

Utah Highway Patrol did not identify the driver of the tractor-trailer but said they cited him for improper passing and failure to maintain lane.

