Breaking News

Mom builds house for her family using YouTube tutorials

By Kayla Rodgers, CNN

Updated 5:22 PM ET, Fri January 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A recent photo of Cara Brookings with her 4 children
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
A recent photo of Cara Brookings with her 4 children
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Brookings beginning the foundation work on her home
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Brookings beginning the foundation work on her home
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Broookings&#39; daughter Hope with her brother Roman in the early stages of building the house
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Broookings' daughter Hope with her brother Roman in the early stages of building the house
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Roman taking a nap as everyone else worked
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Roman taking a nap as everyone else worked
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Brookings working the concrete mixer
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Brookings working the concrete mixer
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Brookings working to frame the house
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Brookings working to frame the house
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Photo of the home during construction
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Photo of the home during construction
Hide Caption
7 of 9
The finished product: Inkwell Manor
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
The finished product: Inkwell Manor
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Brookings family home sign
Photos: Mom builds a house for family using YouTube tutorials
Brookings family home sign
Hide Caption
9 of 9
01 mother house YouTube build trnd02 mother house YouTube build trnd03 mother house YouTube build trnd04 mother house YouTube build trnd05 mother house YouTube build trnd06 mother house YouTube build trnd08 mother house YouTube build trnd11 mother house YouTube build trnd12 mother house YouTube build trnd

Story highlights

  • The cost of supplies for her dream home: $130,000
  • She and her children built their 3,500-square-foot home in nine months

(CNN)With two bad marriages behind her and debt that came with them, Cara Brookins needed a place to stay for her and her four kids.

But Brookins, who writes young adult novels for a living, didn't have the money to hire builders. So she built one by herself -- using YouTube tutorials.
    "Things can get a little expensive when you are escaping an abusive relationship and have four children," Brookins explained.
    Brookins' initial intention was to buy a home. But she found they were either too expensive or just too small. Then she realized that YouTube is a great tool for how-to's.
    So after careful research, Brookins brought an acre of land in Bryant, Arkansas, a suburb of Little Rock, and began building.
    Read More
    She started in 2008, watching videos in the evening, making a list of the tools she'd need. She tallied the cost of supplies for her dream home: $130,000.
    So she sold a small property she owned.
    Her children, Hope, Drew and Jada and Roman -- ages 17 to 2 at the time -- helped along the way.
    "My oldest son, Drew, helped me draw the blueprint to get approved by the city," Brookins said.
    Brookins and her children worked on the house for nine months. Jada would haul water from the neighbor's pond to make a mix to help lay the foundation. Drew helped move lumber. Hope would cook for everyone.
    "The entire process brought our family closer together and we learned that nothing is impossible. We found new hope," said Brookins.
    But all the YouTube learning can't fill all the holes in one's knowledge. So Brookins enlisted the help of a friendly firefighter who had past building experience. She would pay him $25 an hour, when she could afford it, to help her with some of the tasks.
    Finally, on March 31, 2009, the family moved into its 3,500-square-foot house. Brookins called it Inkwell Manor because, she said, she wanted a place where she could write and one that reflected her passion for books and writing.
    The house has five bedrooms and a library.
    The experience is now the subject of a book, "Rise: How a House Built a Family," which comes out January 24. Brookins said she hopes the book inspires others to never think small.
    "I never intended to write a book. I was ashamed. But I think it is important to shift your perspective on any negative situation and do something big," she said.
    "Never think of your situation as a solo journey," she added. "You can heal and grow together with your family."