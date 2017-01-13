Story highlights The coin is part of a collector's series

(CNN) A new commemorative coin from the U.S. Mint and Treasury features a fresh depiction of Lady Liberty. With a crown of stars in her hair and a toga-like dress, she's as patriotic as ever. She's also, for the first time on an officially minted coin, portrayed as a black woman.

The United States Mint unveiled the 24k gold coin in commemoration of their 225th anniversary. Gaze upon her beauty in full:

In the coming years, the Mint plans to give this new version of Lady Liberty a few diverse friends.

"The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins that will feature designs which depict an allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemporary forms-including designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Indian-Americans among others-to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States," reads a press release from the Mint

The coins are worth $100 and they will also feature this dynamic but somewhat exasperated-looking bald eagle.

