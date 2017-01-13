Story highlights 30 million Americans across more than a dozen states face impacts

Hardest hit states will be Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri

(CNN) It's a dangerous set-up that the Central Plains of the US knows all too well, as they find themselves in the middle of cold, Arctic air blowing down from Canada and much warmer, humid air streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Cold Arctic air meets warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, setting the stage for this weekend's ice storm.

During the spring and fall, this clash of air masses often spawns severe storms and tornadoes -- but during the winter, the result can be an equally devastating, and much more widespread ice storm.

Beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend, a slow-moving storm developing over the Southwestern US will bring a stretch of precipitation across the midsection of the country. With cold air at the surface and warmer air from the south moving on top of the cold, this precipitation will fall as freezing rain or sleet for long periods of the weekend for over a dozen states from Texas all the way to Maryland.

Over 30 million Americans are under some type of wintry watch, warning, or advisory from this storm, and 10 million of those fall under an ice storm warning, which is where most of the significant impacts from the storm will occur.

The hardest hit states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri will see up to an inch of ice coating trees and roads -- making travel impossible and potentially bringing power outages to millions of residents this weekend.

