Gretchen Carlson: Stand up for yourself'

In an interview with CNN's Carol Costello, Carlson challenges Trump to "put women in high-ranking positions"

(CNN) Six months after former Fox news anchor Gretchen Carlson left the network and settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against chairman Roger Ailes, she says she's now focused on helping empower women and girls.

In an interview with CNN's Carol Costello, Carlson said that six months later, she's "good" and "spending time with my family."

After Costello asked how she had "found the strength" to go on, Carlson said the experience had motivated her to concentrate on helping others.

"I'm all about recreating myself in the moment in time. I'm setting up a fund to empower girls and women to speak up, on all issues, not just sexual harassment. For me, it's about inspiring women to come together," she said.

