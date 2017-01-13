(CNN) A naked elderly woman jolted with a Taser. Fatal shots fired at an unarmed man. Boys handcuffed after shooting hoops on an officer's property.

The cases are among those revealed by the US Justice Department's 13-month review of the Chicago Police Department.

The agency announced Friday it uncovered a pattern of unconstitutionally excessive and deadly force , and the city has agreed to negotiate a reform plan to be overseen by a federal judge.

CNN combed through the DOJ report to try to understand how the feds reached their conclusions.

Here's some of what we found, excerpted directly from the report:

Read More