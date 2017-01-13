Breaking News

Northern California drenched, but state's drought far from over

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 4:53 AM ET, Fri January 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

California drought explainer orig_00001708
California drought explainer orig_00001708

    JUST WATCHED

    California drought: What happens now?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

California drought: What happens now? 02:08

Story highlights

  • US Drought Monitor reports this week that 42% of California is out of drought
  • This doesn't mean drought for the state is over, as Southern California still dry

San Francisco (CNN)Thanks to the powerful storms that have drenched Northern California, 42% of the state is no longer in a drought.

That marks a major improvement from a year ago, when only 3% of the state was drought-free, according to data from the US Drought Monitor.
    The storms have dumped more than 7 inches of rain since Monday and the National Weather Service says 6-12 feet of snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada, where the snowpack is critical to California's water supply.
    While Northern California is soaked, it's still bone dry down south.
    Most of Southern California and several central areas of the state remain in extreme and exceptional drought, according to data released by the US Drought Monitor on Thursday. More than 26 million people are in drought-stricken areas.
    Read More
    The long-term impact of the drought has been "more severe and widespread in southern sections," noted the report. Reservoirs and wells are still below normal levels there.

    'The worst drought that California has ever seen'

    California has grappled with the drought for the last five years.
    Parched conditions fueled numerous, deadly wildfires across the state. More than 102 million drought-stricken trees in the state have dried up and died since 2010, the USDA estimated.
    Many homes have run out of running water because of dried up wells. It also has devastated farms, forcing layoffs of thousands of farm workers because of reduced water allocations.
    In 2014, California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency and warned that the state was facing "perhaps the worst drought that California has ever seen since records (began) about 100 years ago."
    The next year, he imposed the first ever mandatory water restrictions on residents, businesses and farms. He also ordered cities and towns to reduce usage by 25% in 2015.
    Residents dealt with their new reality of crisp, yellow lawns and dusty, unwashed cars.
    Inmates at a state prison in Vacaville, California, install a drought-tolerant garden in October. The garden will be watered using reclaimed water from the prison&#39;s kitchen. California is entering its fifth year of severe drought.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Inmates at a state prison in Vacaville, California, install a drought-tolerant garden in October. The garden will be watered using reclaimed water from the prison's kitchen. California is entering its fifth year of severe drought.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 28
    California State Assemblyman Devon Mathis speaks to members of the media after he helped secure a donation of 100,000 water bottles in September. More than 300 homes in Porterville, California, were out of running water because of dried-up wells.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    California State Assemblyman Devon Mathis speaks to members of the media after he helped secure a donation of 100,000 water bottles in September. More than 300 homes in Porterville, California, were out of running water because of dried-up wells.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 28
    Evacuee James Logan embraces his wife, Lisa, as they listen to an update about a wildfire in Clearlake Oakes, California, in August. Drought conditions have fueled numerous wildfires across the state.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Evacuee James Logan embraces his wife, Lisa, as they listen to an update about a wildfire in Clearlake Oakes, California, in August. Drought conditions have fueled numerous wildfires across the state.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 28
    Firefighters hike down a hill in Clearlake, California, as they mop up hot spots from the Rocky Fire in August.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Firefighters hike down a hill in Clearlake, California, as they mop up hot spots from the Rocky Fire in August.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 28
    A golfer in San Francisco hits a shot in July. After Gov. Jerry Brown ordered a statewide water-use reduction of 25%, golf courses have been struggling to keep their fairways and greens watered.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A golfer in San Francisco hits a shot in July. After Gov. Jerry Brown ordered a statewide water-use reduction of 25%, golf courses have been struggling to keep their fairways and greens watered.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 28
    People picnic in July on the sandy bottom of Mirror Lake, which is normally covered with water at Yosemite National Park.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    People picnic in July on the sandy bottom of Mirror Lake, which is normally covered with water at Yosemite National Park.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 28
    A man applies green paint to a brown lawn in Novato, California, in May.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A man applies green paint to a brown lawn in Novato, California, in May.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 28
    A close-up of the dry Guadalupe Creek, as seen in San Jose, California, in April.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A close-up of the dry Guadalupe Creek, as seen in San Jose, California, in April.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 28
    Workers install artificial grass at a home in Burlingame, California, in April.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Workers install artificial grass at a home in Burlingame, California, in April.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 28
    Motorists in Rancho Cordova, California, pass a sign in April reminding them to reduce water use.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Motorists in Rancho Cordova, California, pass a sign in April reminding them to reduce water use.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 28
    A woman in Sequoia National Park looks up at barren terrain typically populated by skiers in April.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A woman in Sequoia National Park looks up at barren terrain typically populated by skiers in April.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 28
    California Gov. Jerry Brown, right, walks with Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, near Echo Summit, California, in April. Gehrke said this was the first time since he has been conducting the survey that he found no snow at that location at that time of the year.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    California Gov. Jerry Brown, right, walks with Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, near Echo Summit, California, in April. Gehrke said this was the first time since he has been conducting the survey that he found no snow at that location at that time of the year.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 28
    People hike along a ridge overlooking the Griffith Observatory, where vegetation was drying out in Los Angeles in March 2015.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    People hike along a ridge overlooking the Griffith Observatory, where vegetation was drying out in Los Angeles in March 2015.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 28
    In March 2015, a power boat sits on a Lake McClure parking lot that used to be underwater in La Grange, California.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    In March 2015, a power boat sits on a Lake McClure parking lot that used to be underwater in La Grange, California.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 28
    Low water is seen at the dam of Lake Success, near East Porterville, California, in February 2015.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Low water is seen at the dam of Lake Success, near East Porterville, California, in February 2015.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 28
    This picture taken from a helicopter shows a drought-affected area near Los Altos Hills, California, in July 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    This picture taken from a helicopter shows a drought-affected area near Los Altos Hills, California, in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 28
    A woman walks her dog in San Francisco in July 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A woman walks her dog in San Francisco in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 28
    A worker washes the sidewalk in front of a San Francisco hotel in July 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A worker washes the sidewalk in front of a San Francisco hotel in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 28
    In June 2014, a pedestrian walks by a sign posted in front of the lawn at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    In June 2014, a pedestrian walks by a sign posted in front of the lawn at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 28
    Residents photograph the burning ruins of their home, which was destroyed in a wildfire in Carlsbad, California, in May 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Residents photograph the burning ruins of their home, which was destroyed in a wildfire in Carlsbad, California, in May 2014.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 28
    Volunteers pack bags of oatmeal at a San Francisco food bank in May 2014. The longstanding drought has contributed to an increase in food prices.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Volunteers pack bags of oatmeal at a San Francisco food bank in May 2014. The longstanding drought has contributed to an increase in food prices.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 28
    Fingerling Chinook salmon are dumped into a holding pen as they are transferred from a truck into the Sacramento River in March 2014. Low water levels forced wildlife officials to truck more than 400,000 fish nearly 300 miles. They usually make the trip on their own.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Fingerling Chinook salmon are dumped into a holding pen as they are transferred from a truck into the Sacramento River in March 2014. Low water levels forced wildlife officials to truck more than 400,000 fish nearly 300 miles. They usually make the trip on their own.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 28
    A tractor plows a field in Firebaugh, California, in February 2014. Almond farmer Barry Baker had 1,000 acres -- 20% -- of his almond trees removed because he didn&#39;t have access to enough water to keep them alive.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A tractor plows a field in Firebaugh, California, in February 2014. Almond farmer Barry Baker had 1,000 acres -- 20% -- of his almond trees removed because he didn't have access to enough water to keep them alive.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 28
    Plumbing technician Todd Snider installs an aerator at a home in Novato in February 2014. Californians have been installing water-saving devices in their homes to reduce consumption.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Plumbing technician Todd Snider installs an aerator at a home in Novato in February 2014. Californians have been installing water-saving devices in their homes to reduce consumption.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 28
    A worker installs an artificial lawn in front of an apartment building in San Jose in January 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A worker installs an artificial lawn in front of an apartment building in San Jose in January 2014.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 28
    A car sits at the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir in San Jose in January 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    A car sits at the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir in San Jose in January 2014.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 28
    Rocky shores are exposed by the low waters of Morris Reservoir, on the San Gabriel River near Azusa, California, in January 2014.
    Photos: California's historic drought
    Rocky shores are exposed by the low waters of Morris Reservoir, on the San Gabriel River near Azusa, California, in January 2014.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 28
    During a news conference in San Francisco in January 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown holds a chart showing the statewide average precipitation. The governor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/17/us/california-wildfire/index.html&quot;&gt;declared a drought emergency&lt;/a&gt; for the state, saying it faced &quot;perhaps the worst drought that California has ever seen since records (began) about 100 years ago.&quot;
    Photos: California's historic drought
    During a news conference in San Francisco in January 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown holds a chart showing the statewide average precipitation. The governor declared a drought emergency for the state, saying it faced "perhaps the worst drought that California has ever seen since records (began) about 100 years ago."
    Hide Caption
    28 of 28
    california drought 101915california drought 092115california drought 080415california drought 0080415california drought 072715california drought 060415california drought 05291501 california drought02 california drought 040402 california drought 040303 california drought 040301 CA drought 040103 CA drought 040102 CA drought 0401CA drought 0211CA drought 072301 california drought 0717 02 california drought 071703 california drought 071704 california drought 071705 california drought 071706 california drought 071707 california drought 071708 california drought 071709 california drought 071710 california drought 071711 california drought 071712 california drought 0717

    'Bye bye Drought'

    While the recent storms in Northern California have triggered flooding, mudslides and forced dozens of people from their homes, it has also brought relief.
    The storms have replenished the major reservoirs and the Sierra Nevada snowpack. The National Weather Service says Lake Tahoe's volume has grown by about 33.6 billion gallons since the beginning of the year.
    "Bye bye Drought. Don't let the door hit you on the way out," tweeted the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada.
    The drought has also affected areas beyond California, extending to other Western states including parts of Nevada and Oregon.
    Is severe weather happening near you? Share your photos and videos with CNN by posting them on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CNNiReport.
    Please note: The weather is often unpredictable and sometimes dangerous. Please do not expose yourself to a risky or potentially dangerous situation.

    CNN's Darran Simon, David Williams, Taylor Ward and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.