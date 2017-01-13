Story highlights Master Sgt. Debra Clayton cared deeply about Orlando's youth

Orlando, Florida (CNN) The legacy of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton is one of compassion, hope, and inspiration.

"She was a police officer, but she was a community activist. She believed in helping people and her hand was always out to help you," said Jack Williams, one of Clayton's closest friends.

Clayton, 42, died Monday morning, shot and killed outside a Walmart by a suspect on the run. She was one of two officers Orlando lost that day. A few hours later, Norman Lewis, a deputy first class with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, was killed in an vehicle accident while searching for Clayton's assailant.

Clayton grew up in Orlando. She went on to the University of Central Florida and received a master's degree. She is being remembered for her service to the community, intelligence and passion to bring people together.

She had worked for the police department for 17 years.

