Transition Tracker: One week from inauguration edition

(CNN) Stop us if you've heard this before: we are now one step closer to repealing Obamacare. Or perhaps we should say, "one more step closer."

Friday, House Republicans followed the Senate's lead and passed the budget resolution. So, Obamacare's been repealed? No. Now Congress can begin the process of repealing. From the notorious traffic to legislation, nothing happens quickly in Washington, D.C.

The House approved the budget resolution on a mostly party line vote, 227-198, taking the next formal step toward dismantling Obamacare.