Obama to hold final news conference Wednesday

It follows a tradition from past presidents of holding a concluding news conference

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference Wednesday afternoon in the White House briefing room.

The event, two days before his term ends and President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, will likely be the final time Americans will hear from Obama as a sitting commander in chief.

It follows a tradition from past presidents of holding a concluding news conference. President George W. Bush took his final round of questions from reporters on January 12, 2009, eight days before Obama was sworn in.

Back then, questions ranged from specific queries about tensions in the Middle East and his response to the financial crisis, to broader requests for Bush to reflect upon his presidency and a path forward for the GOP.

Obama, too, is likely to face specific probes into the latest reporting about Russia's influence in the US election as well as larger issues of his legacy.

