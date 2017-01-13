House Oversight chair asks government ethics official to appear before committee

Story highlights Democrats on the Oversight committee have urged Jason Chaffetz to look at Donald Trump's business dealings

Ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings wrote a letter to Chaffetz published Thursday

(CNN) Rather than investigate potential conflicts of interest posed by Donald Trump's businesses, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz has asked the head of the Office of Government Ethics, who has been vocally critical of Trump, to meet with the committee to discuss his views on President-elect's plan to settle any potential conflicts of interest.

Walter Shaub, the head of the OGE, was invited for a "transcribed interview" with the panel, a committee aide told CNN Thursday.

Shaub on Wednesday criticized Trump's announcement laying out how he planned to structure his business holdings before being sworn in as president ‎on January 20.

No date has been set for the session yet, the aide told CNN.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Shaub's appearance before the panel.

