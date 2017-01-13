A push in Congress for Ivanka Trump's child care plan

(CNN) Trump transition officials held a conference call with House Ways & Means Committee staff Thursday to make clear that the President-elect and Ivanka Trump want to push their childcare reform proposal through a broader tax reform package in Congress, a Trump transition source told CNN.

The Trump proposal, which includes a childcare tax credit and six weeks of maternity leave protection, carries a hefty $300 billion price tag.

Trump transition officials believe the best bet to get it passed is through broader tax reform efforts.

The phone call with Ways & Means staffers is aimed at making clear that this is a top priority on the President-elect's agenda and to begin finding ways to pay for the proposal to make it budget neutral.

Trump transition officials hope to pool money from other programs and through tax reform to pay for the childcare and maternity leave proposal, the transition source said.

