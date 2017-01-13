House set to vote on Obamacare repeal step

Story highlights Debate has been heated on the appropriate pace of repeal and how to handle replacing Obamacare

Washington (CNN) The House is set to vote Friday on a resolution that will begin the process of repealing Obamacare, though disagreement continues within the Republican Party on how best to proceed.

Though the GOP is mostly uniform in agreement that President Barack Obama's health law should be rolled back, debate has been heated on the appropriate pace to do so and how to handle replacing it.

Friday's vote will advance a budget resolution the Senate already passed that will instruct both chambers to begin drafting formal repeal legislation in a process called reconciliation. The reconciliation procedure is being used because it requires only 50 votes to move forward in the Senate, which would allow Republicans in that chamber to pass it without Democratic support.

But the question of what happens next has caused consternation for Republican leaders as they try to hold together their party to fulfill a campaign promise of President-elect Donald Trump.

Hours before Friday's vote, House Republican leadership was whipping votes to make sure it had the support needed to pass the budget measure.

