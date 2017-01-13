Inauguration irregularity: Porta-potties bearing 'Don' taped over

Story highlights Workers were spotted Friday morning covering the "Don's Johns" logo with blue masking tape

It's unclear who was responsible for the taping

Washington (CNN) Inauguration planners rushed to wipe away a potential controversy Friday after porta-potties on the National Mall happened to be adorned with the President-elect's first name.

Workers were spotted Friday morning covering the "Don's Johns" logo with blue masking tape.

It's unclear who was responsible for the taping, but Don's Johns Chief Operating Officer Rob Weghorst is not happy.

"We have no idea who's doing the taping," he told CNN. "Someone did this and now we have to send people down to take it off."

Weghorst expects his team, already working hard in light of the inaugural festivities for which they have been contracted, will remove the tape over the weekend.

