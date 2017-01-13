Breaking News

Justice Clarence Thomas to swear-in Mike Pence

By Eugene Scott, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Fri January 13, 2017

Washington (CNN)Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath to Vice President-elect Mike Pence next Friday.

One of the key issues President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on was filing the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia. And Pence has taken a lead role in helping choose the next justice.
Thomas is a strict constitutionalist and part of the court's conservative wing, as was Scalia.
    Trump's second Supreme Court pick, if he gets one, could be the real drama
    The chief justice of the United States usually administers the oath to the President-elect, but a variety of officials have overseen the oath of the vice president.
    While some vice presidents took the oath from the chief justice, on other occasions the outgoing vice president has administered the oath to the incoming one.