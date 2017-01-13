Justice Clarence Thomas to swear-in Mike Pence

Washington (CNN) Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath to Vice President-elect Mike Pence next Friday.

One of the key issues President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on was filing the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia. And Pence has taken a lead role in helping choose the next justice.

Thomas is a strict constitutionalist and part of the court's conservative wing, as was Scalia.

The chief justice of the United States usually administers the oath to the President-elect, but a variety of officials have overseen the oath of the vice president.

