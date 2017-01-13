Story highlights It's Friday the 13th, a date for which a horror movie is named

(CNN) Another Friday the 13th is upon us, and this particular day/date combo is enough to make the superstitious barricade themselves indoors. There was even a full moon!

Thus, the best way to round up a busy week in politics is through GIFs from the classic "Friday the 13th" horror franchise.

Both Republicans and Democrats claimed the other side was basically destroying the country. Not really all that different from any other week, except this week focused primarily on Obamacare.

Republicans want to repeal it and started the work on Capitol Hill with the annual budget process.

"The law is collapsing, and so we've got to rescue people," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a CNN town hall Thursday.