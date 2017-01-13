Dylann Roof is evil. Don't kill him

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Dylann Roof, sentenced to death, neither wants nor deserves mercy. But he should not be put to death

(CNN) "How do you justify saving one life when you took nine, and in such a brutal fashion?"

Jill Filipovic

This was the question Melvin Graham put to reporters this week after Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for murder. In 2015, Roof was welcomed into a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where he opened fire and shot dead nine people.

Graham's sister, Cynthia Hurd was among them. Roof, a white supremacist, was clearly guilty and has never expressed remorse for the killings.

If there was ever a man who deserves no sympathy and to whom the word "evil" so obviously applies, it is Roof. There is no punishment befitting such an awful crime.

Still, those of us who believe in basic human rights and fundamental human dignity have to say that even these ugliest of criminals should not be killed by the state. The mandates of our Constitution, and not the Bible's "eye for an eye" provision, should dictate how we structure our criminal justice system; that's why the state curtails the liberty of people who steal rather than cutting off their hands.

