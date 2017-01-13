FBI director Comey's fate could be decided by inspector general's investigation

Final days of the 2016 campaign
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton voted in Chappaqua, New York, on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Afterward, she and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, visited with locals outside the voting area.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts his vote in New York on Election Day.
Clinton addresses a midnight rally at North Carolina State University in Raleigh early on November 8. Both Clinton and Trump barnstormed across battleground states in a frenetic, last-minute push for votes.
Clinton greets Lady Gaga backstage after the campaign event in Raleigh on November 8. The singer urged the crowd to make history and elect the first woman president.
Clinton held a rally in Philadelphia the night before Election Day.
Clinton's rally in Philadelphia included appearances from President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.
The Clintons share a moment backstage.
Trump's family -- as well as Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence -- join the candidate for a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, November 7.
Trump visited Raleigh on November 7.
Trump makes an appeal to voters in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on November 7.
Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump joins former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for the Scranton rally on November 7.
Clinton takes the stage during a rally at the University of Pittsburgh on November 7.
Trump's rally in Manchester was one of five stops the candidate made November 7, the last full day of campaigning.
Clinton's image is reflected in a teleprompter as she greets supporters after a rally in Pittsburgh on November 7.
Trump checks out a rubber mask of himself during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, on November 7.
Trump's face is obscured by a teleprompter as he holds his campaign rally in Raleigh on November 7.
President Obama arrives to speak at a Clinton rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 7.
Preparations continue November 7 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where Clinton will hold an election night event.
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 6.
Trump supporters take photos in Minneapolis on November 6.
Trump addresses supporters in Minneapolis on November 6.
Clinton and NBA basketball player LeBron James wave to a crowd in Cleveland on November 6.
Clinton supporters hold signs in Cleveland on November 6.
Clinton boards her campaign plane in Cleveland on November 6.
A crowd lines up for a rally supporting Trump in Sioux City, Iowa, on November 6.
Clinton shakes hands with supporters during a rainstorm in Miami on Saturday, November 5.
Clinton supporters wait outside an early voting center in the predominantly Cuban-American neighborhood of West Miami, Florida, on November 5.
Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at an airport rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 5.
People climbed a wall to get a better view of Trump in Wilmington.
Trump attends a rally in Denver on November 5.
Singer Katy Perry shows off a coat reading "I'm With Madam President" during a Clinton event in Philadelphia on November 5.
Police guard a men's room where a protester was being held after he disrupted a Trump rally in Reno, Nevada, on November 5.
Police officers and Secret Service agents take a man away in handcuffs after the Reno disruption.
Members of the Secret Service rush Trump off the stage in Reno.
Children wait for the start of a Clinton rally in Detroit on Friday, November 4.
Supporters listen to Clinton in Detroit on November 4.
Clinton speaks at the rally in Detroit on November 4.
Clinton joins Beyonce and Jay Z on stage during a free concert in Cleveland on November 4.
Trump rallies supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on November 4.
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway waits backstage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on November 4.
Ground crews await Trump's arrival for a rally in Wilmington, Ohio, on November 4.
Clinton, seen in a reflection, applauds as her former primary rival, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigns for her in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, November 3.
Trump holds a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on November 3.
Trump speaks in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 3.
A young girl attends a Clinton rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 2.
Trump addresses supporters in Pensacola, Florida, on November 2.
Trump gestures in Pensacola on November 2.
People attend a Clinton rally in Phoenix on November 2.
Clinton smiles as she greets supporters in Phoenix on November 2.
Clinton waves in Phoenix on November 2.
Clinton greets customers at a barbershop in North Las Vegas on November 2.
Trump appears at a rally in Orlando on November 2.
A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando on November 2.
Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."
Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, October 27.
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.
Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate prepares to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
Clinton, center, claps for US Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump with his family following the debate.
Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
Final days of the 2016 campaign
Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
The view from Clinton's campaign plane on October 14.
Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.