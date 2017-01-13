Bo Jackson opens up about football's CTE risk

Story highlights Bo Jackson says he would have never played football if he knew about the health risks

Most scientists agree that the game is linked to a risk of long-term brain damage

(CNN) Bo Jackson knows football, but he didn't know that much about the risk of head injuries that can come with playing the game, he said in a recent interview with USA Today.

The Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Pro Bowler, who also had a baseball career, would have never played football if he had known more about the health risks, he said in the interview, which published Thursday.

"If I knew back then what I know now,'' Jackson told USA Today Sports, "I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that. And the people that did know that, they wouldn't tell anybody.

"The game has gotten so violent, so rough. We're so much more educated on this CTE stuff (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), there's no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today."

Most scientists believe that CTE, a progressive degenerative brain disease , is associated with repeated blows to the head, such as those suffered while playing football.