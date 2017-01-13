Story highlights Becomes youngest player to shoot sub-60

(CNN) He is the hottest player on the PGA Tour, and now Justin Thomas has made history by becoming the youngest player to break 60.

The 23-year-old won the Tournament of Champions on Sunday and backed it up Thursday with a first-round 59 courtesy of an eagle on his last hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The lowest round on the PGA Tour is the 58 of Jim Furyk, recorded at the Travelers Championship last June.

The previous youngest of the seven players to go under 60 was the 27-year-old David Duval in 1999.

An eagle ... for 59 ... BANG!



What a show from @JustinThomas34!! pic.twitter.com/X6aRKX08la — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2017

"Any time you're in history, in any sport or whatever you're doing, it's a good thing," Thomas told the Golf Channel from Waialae Country Club.