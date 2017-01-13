Story highlights 31st Africa Cup of Nations starts Jan 14

Sixteen teams qualified out of 52 entrants

New stars emerge as old guard retire

(CNN) The 31st Africa Cup of Nations, hosted in the oil-rich west African country Gabon, is set to be wide open given the international retirement of many leading African footballers.

Without the participation of Ivoirians Yaya Toure and Kolo Toure or Ghanaians Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng, and combined with the surprising failures of Nigeria and South Africa to qualify, the tournament should field plenty of surprises once it kicks off on January 14.

Here's a guide to the Cup, with teams listed in order of FIFA ranking:

Senegal (FIFA rank: 33)

Last in tournament: 2015 (group stage); best finish: 2002 (Runner up)