Why Russia is happy to see the back of Obama

(CNN) The Obama presidency is almost over -- and Russian officials can't wait. They're not mincing words.

"God created the world in seven days," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week on her Facebook page. "The Obama administration has (seven plus) two more days to destroy it."

During the election campaign, Russian state media criticized America's "sham democracy." That strategy no longer worked when Donald Trump won the presidency.

Now anti-Americanism has given way to personal attacks on Barack Obama. The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman is one of the more creative Obama bashers, taking to Facebook several times a day with zingers such as this:

"It seems to me that if 'Russian hackers' have hacked something in the US, it was two things: Obama's brain and, of course, the very report about the 'Russian hackers.' "