Russia prepares to decriminalize some domestic violence

Moscow (CNN) There's an old Russian expression: "If he beats you it means he loves you."

Now, in a chilling reminder of that sentiment, Russian legislators are moving toward decriminalizing some forms of domestic violence. Women's rights groups fear it will reignite a problem that still plagues much of Russian society.

The Duma has passed a bill in its first reading that has been dubbed the "slapping law." The pending legislation would consider an assault -- if it's a first offense that does not seriously injure the person -- an administrative, rather than criminal offense. The legislation would also apply to children.

Church and conservative influence

The bill's sponsors, including arch-conservative senator Yelena Mizulina, say the proposed law would simply bring family law into line with reforms passed last summer that loosened punishment for other minor assaults.

