William Peter Blatty, author of The Exorcist, dies at 89

By Kwegyirba Croffie, CNN

Updated 3:46 PM ET, Fri January 13, 2017

Tributes are arriving for Blatty, shown here in 2000, from fellow writer Stephen King, among others.

  • He wrote the best-selling horror novel and produced the Oscar-winning movie
  • Blatty had blood cancer, and was only diagnosed last month

(CNN)Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," has died.

Blatty passed away Thursday evening at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, told CNN. He was 89 years old.
    "It was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He was only diagnosed last month," said Blatty. "We were married for 33 years."
    The silhouetted image of actor Max von Sydow, playing Father Merrin, was featured on the poster for the 1973 theatrical release of &quot;The Exorcist.&quot; It remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Based on a 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, it was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
    The silhouetted image of actor Max von Sydow, playing Father Merrin, was featured on the poster for the 1973 theatrical release of "The Exorcist." It remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Based on a 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, it was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
    In this photo from the movie, Chris MacNeil, played by actress Ellen Burstyn, walks with her daughter Regan, played by Linda Blair, before Regan began exhibiting strange behavior.
    In this photo from the movie, Chris MacNeil, played by actress Ellen Burstyn, walks with her daughter Regan, played by Linda Blair, before Regan began exhibiting strange behavior.
    Chris MacNeil, right, looks on in horror as her daughter, left, is controlled by a demon.
    Chris MacNeil, right, looks on in horror as her daughter, left, is controlled by a demon.
    Regan MacNeil is possessed by what she says is &quot;the devil.&quot; Film critic and author Richard Crouse told CNN he recalled &quot;stories about people throwing up at screenings.&quot;
    Regan MacNeil is possessed by what she says is "the devil." Film critic and author Richard Crouse told CNN he recalled "stories about people throwing up at screenings."
    The priests prepare to exorcise the demon out of Regan.
    The priests prepare to exorcise the demon out of Regan.
    Makeup artist Dick Smith transformed Regan from cherub to demon. A mechanical dummy performed the famous 360-degree head rotation. Her projectile vomit was pea soup and oatmeal.
    Makeup artist Dick Smith transformed Regan from cherub to demon. A mechanical dummy performed the famous 360-degree head rotation. Her projectile vomit was pea soup and oatmeal.
    Regan sits up in bed as the priests try to cast out the demon. Wires were used to levitate Linda Blair from her bed. A scene of her spider-walking down stairs, which couldn&#39;t be shown in the initial release because the wires showed, was fixed with CGI and added to a 2000 re-release.
    Regan sits up in bed as the priests try to cast out the demon. Wires were used to levitate Linda Blair from her bed. A scene of her spider-walking down stairs, which couldn't be shown in the initial release because the wires showed, was fixed with CGI and added to a 2000 re-release.
    Blatty is best known for the 1971 New York Times bestselling novel "The Exorcist," and the film adaption of the book, released in 1973, on which he served as producer and writer.
    The horror story was about a child, played by actress Linda Blair, who was possessed by a demon.
    The film was nominated for ten Academy Awards, winning for Best Sound Mixing and Best Adapted Screenplay.
    The film's director, William Friedkin, tweeted Friday morning, "William Peter Blatty, dear friend and brother who created The Exorcist passed away yesterday."
    Fellow author Stephen King tweeted, "RIP William Peter Blatty, who wrote the great horror novel of our time. So long, Old Bill."
    Blatty's widow told CNN, "He was the most generous, loving, hysterical husband, father and grandfather. I was just profoundly blessed to be married to him. He was a wonderful man."
    It wasn't all about big scares for Blatty, his widow told CNN. "He had a big heart and he was very very funny."
    Blatty co-wrote the screenplay for the 1964 film "A Shot in the Dark" and his widow said, "He had such a whimsical sense of humor. We laughed a lot together."