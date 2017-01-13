William Peter Blatty, author of The Exorcist, dies at 89

Story highlights He wrote the best-selling horror novel and produced the Oscar-winning movie

Blatty had blood cancer, and was only diagnosed last month

(CNN) Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," has died.

Blatty passed away Thursday evening at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, told CNN. He was 89 years old.

"It was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He was only diagnosed last month," said Blatty. "We were married for 33 years."

Based on a 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, it was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Blatty is best known for the 1971 New York Times bestselling novel "The Exorcist," and the film adaption of the book, released in 1973, on which he served as producer and writer.

The horror story was about a child, played by actress Linda Blair, who was possessed by a demon.

