(CNN) Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the group's representative said.

"In an unfortunate accident...drummer David Garibaldi and current bassist Marc van Wageningen, were struck by a train in California," said their PR agent Jeremy Westby in a statement to CNN. Both men are responsive and being treated at a hospital, according to Westby.

Drummer David Garibaldi in 2012.

CNN affiliate KRON reports that the accident happened while the men were walking in Jack London Square, near the concert venue in the Embarcadero area of Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department said "multiple pedestrians hit by train," in a tweet and that two ambulances were requested.

CNN has reached out to Amtrak and Oakland Police for more details in the accident.

