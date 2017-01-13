HBO's 'The Young Pope' hasn't got a prayer

(CNN) As quirky and eccentric as its title character, "The Young Pope" is an odd duck, starring Jude Law as the first American pontiff. If the goal is to join the ranks of prestige HBO dramas, this 10-part show hasn't got a prayer.

The limited series opens with a long, pretentious sequence and doesn't get appreciably better -- or less opaque -- from there. Trifling with religion is always treacherous territory, and some of the faithful might be offended. But the truth is the series (HBO will air new episodes each Sunday and Monday) isn't compelling enough to warrant much of a fuss.

Italian director Paolo Sorrentino wrote and directed the project, which begins with Law's Lenny Belardo, now Pope Pius XIII, having just recently been installed. While some Cardinals think he might be useful as a "telegenic puppet," the stodgier precincts of the Vatican hierarchy fear -- rightly, as it turns out -- that this American pope is too erratic and idiosyncratic to control.

Pius certainly seems determined to shake things up, much to the chagrin of his right-hand man and the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Angelo Voiello

(Silvio Orlando), who suspiciously and understandably doesn't know what to make of him. The Pope further alarms those around him by enlisting the counsel and help of a nun, Sister Mary (Diane Keaton), who essentially raised him.

Read More