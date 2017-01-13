Taylor Swift teases to new music video with Zayn Malik

Story highlights Taylor Swift teased fans late Thursday night with a sneak peek of her new music video

'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' features former One Direction star, Zayn Malik

(CNN) It appears Taylor Swift's first music video in two years is about to drop.

Swift teased fans with a pic from the music video for her song, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," late Thursday night and it had fans in a frenzy. The song also features former One Direction star Zayn Malik on the track.

HAPPY Z DAY

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," is featured in the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie, which hits theaters in February.

This is Swift's first new music since her Grammy-winning "1989" album in 2014. Not that she's been idle; Swift has dabbled a bit in the music world, she co-wrote Calvin Harris and Rihanna's hit, "This Is What You Came For" last year.

