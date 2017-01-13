Story highlights Michael Jackson episode pulled after criticism from late superstar's family

(CNN) After an uproar over the portrayal of Michael Jackson in a British TV production, Sky Arts announced it would not broadcast the episode featuring Joseph Fiennes as the late superstar.

The show "Urban Myths" had cast Fiennes, who is white, as Michael Jackson, leaving fans befuddled and incensed. And the release of the trailer on Wednesday did little to assuage that furor.

When asked her thoughts about the portrayal of her father, Paris Jackson tweeted that she was "so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

Sky Arts said it decided to pull the episode "in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family."

@SkyArts 1/4 We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon, a 30min episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series. — Sky Arts (@SkyArts) January 13, 2017

"We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offence," Sky Arts tweeted.