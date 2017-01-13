'Homeland' boss on 'soul-searching,' Season 6 and the inevitable end

Story highlights "Homeland" executive producer Alex Gansa says "soul-searching" led to some changes in Season 6

The new season debuts Sunday, January 15 on Showtime

(CNN) Much has been said over the course of "Homeland's" five-season run about its sometimes eerie relevance, but while filming Season 5, reality caught up with the show in a chilling way.

Season 5 centered on a story about an Islamic State cell in Germany planning a terrorist attack in a subway station.

The day before the show was set to film the season finale in 2015, a group of terrorists armed with assault rifles and explosives carried out coordinated attacks in six locations across Paris, killing at least 130 people and wounding hundreds.

"You can imagine the kind of stuff that was running through our minds as we were doing that," Gansa told CNN in an interview. "And the responsibility we felt telling a story like this and wondering if we told the right story, or if we had done it in the right way or if we were somehow sensationalizing this stuff."

This led to what Gansa called "soul-searching," the result of which he feels can be seen in the upcoming sixth season.

