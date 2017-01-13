Singer Andy Grammer brings 'Fresh Eyes' to LA's Skid Row

Story highlights Song was inspired by singer's wife, but the video looks at homelessness in LA

Homeless people featured in video got a makeover and a meal

(CNN) Pop-rock singer Andy Grammer wrote "Fresh Eyes" for his wife, but thanks to a new music video, the song has taken on a different meaning and put the spotlight on Los Angeles' homeless population.

"It's about rediscovering love with someone you've been with for awhile," he told CNN's John Vause.

Yet, the music video's cast -- which includes a woman named Loretta -- invites viewers to see homeless people with fresh eyes, Grammer said.

Loretta, who he met at Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row, is one of 45,000 living on the streets of Los Angeles.

Grammer gave her, and several other homeless people at the shelter, a makeover and a meal.

