(CNN) It has been 15 years since the discovery of graphene, an ultra-thin sheet of carbon that is thought to be the strongest material on the planet.

Although graphene is much stronger than steel, turning it into a useful material for architecture has so far proved tricky. Translating two-dimensional graphene into a three-dimensional structure -- the building blocks of a material -- has been difficult. Graphene "wants" to stay two-dimensional.

That may be set to change thanks to a team of researchers at MIT.

Using computer modeling, the researchers have designed a new -- currently nameless -- material, a sponge-like configuration that is just 5% the density of steel and about 10 times as strong.

This makes it both extraordinarily light but able to carry heavy loads -- properties that the researchers think make the material ideal for future use in design or architecture.

