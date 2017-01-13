Deal reached with soldiers in Ivory Coast?

Story highlights Defense ministry says agreement reached

CNN could not confirm soldiers had accepted plan

Abidjan, Ivory Coast (CNN) The government of Ivory Coast and mutinying soldiers reached an agreement Friday evening, the defense ministry said on its Facebook page.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available and CNN could not be confirm the soldiers accepted the plan. Sporadic gunfire heard throughout some of Ivory Coast's largest cities appeared to have stopped later in the day.

Some soldiers said they were promised -- but never received -- a salary bonus for their role in bringing President Alassane Ouattara to power after disputed elections in 2010, a military source told CNN.

Soldiers prepare for talks January 7 in Bouaké with Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi.

The soldiers, including some who have been demobilized, say they were each promised 5 million CFA francs ($8,000) and a house.

On January 7, Ouattara announced an agreement after Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi met with the soldiers in Bouake. But unrest continued among some of the soldiers.

Read More