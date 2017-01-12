My Hero is a series profiling remarkable people around the world who have touched the lives of anchors and correspondents at CNN.

(CNN) What makes a hero? Courage. Selflessness. Forgiveness. For CNN London correspondent Max Foster, heroism goes by the name of Eva Kor.

Eva Mozes Kor was 10 years old when she entered Auschwitz in 1944. A Hungarian Jew, the journey from the ghetto in Simleu Silvaniei, Romania was long, and she and her family had endured 70 hours without food or water.

On the platform, like so many before her, Kor's family was torn apart. Her two older sisters and father were taken away for execution. Her mother was torn away from her soon after. Kor never saw her again. At that point, just Eva and her identical twin Miriam remained.

Twins suffered terrible fates in Auschwitz. Eva and Miriam became one of approximately 1,500 pairs abused by Dr Josef Mengele. Dubbed Todesengel, "The Angel of Death," Mengele was an officer and physician based at Auschwitz-Birkenau, conducting arbitrary experiments on children.

The Nazis were interested in the secrets of fertility, Kor told CNN in 2016, and researchers believed uncovering the genetics behind twins would allow German mothers to give birth to more offspring, growing the Aryan race.