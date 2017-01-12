The week in 25 photos

A man without pants sits on a subway platform in Prague, Czech, Republic, on Sunday, January 8. The annual "No Pants Subway Ride" was started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere in New York. It has spread to many cities across the globe.
A firefighting helicopter flies over a massive wildfire in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, January 11.
A worker organizes semi-finished lanterns at the Kaiming Lantern Factory in Hefei, China, on Wednesday, January 11.
Actor Jeff Bridges leaves his handprints and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, January 6.
Volkswagen unveils a battery-powered concept of its iconic Microbus during the North American International Auto Show on Monday, January 9.
A 3-month-old platypus goes for a swim Friday, January 6, at the Australian Reptile Park in Central Coast, Australia. The platypus was found by a dog in Wyong Creek and nursed back to health at the park.
Rescue workers stand near a bus that crashed off a highway near Charolles, France, on Sunday, January 8. Four Portuguese tourists were killed in the crash, authorities said.
Carlos Gracida Garza rides a motorcycle in Bolivia during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday, January 10.
Ban Ki-moon, the former secretary-general of the United Nations, waves after arriving at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, January 12. He said he'll soon announce whether he will run for president.