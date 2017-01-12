Photos: The week in 25 photos President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, January 11. In his first news conference since winning the election, a combative Trump made clear he will not mute his style when he is inaugurated in nine days. He lashed out at media and political foes alike. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Police help people seeking cover after a shooting at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, January 6. Five people were killed and eight others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area, officials said. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, leads a prayer over the casket of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Tuesday, January 10. Rafsanjani, who served as Iran's president from 1989 to 1997, died after suffering a heart attack Sunday, January 8. He was 82. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Lorin Doeleman uses a kayak to check her flooded home in Guerneville, California, on Wednesday, January 11. California and Nevada have been dealing with flooding, mudslides and heavy snow this week. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Vice President Joe Biden wipes away tears as President Barack Obama surprises him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, January 12. "For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I'd like to ask the military aide to join us on stage," Obama said in the ceremony. "For my final time as President, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom." Hide Caption 5 of 25

A man without pants sits on a subway platform in Prague, Czech, Republic, on Sunday, January 8. The annual "No Pants Subway Ride" was started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere in New York. It has spread to many cities across the globe. Hide Caption 6 of 25

An Iraqi soldier screams during a battle against ISIS on Sunday, January 8. A coalition led by Iraq is fighting to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city. Hide Caption 7 of 25

A firefighting helicopter flies over a massive wildfire in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, January 11. Hide Caption 8 of 25

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, leave the stage after the President's farewell address on Tuesday, January 10. During his speech in Chicago, Obama recounted a presidency that saw setbacks as well as successes. 100 photos from Obama's presidency Hide Caption 9 of 25

Lawmakers scuffle in Turkey's parliament on Wednesday, January 11. The brawl broke out during a debate over constitutional amendments that would expand presidential powers, according to state news agency Anadolu. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of a truck attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 8. A driver plowed a truck into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring at least 10. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Neighbors play together after heavy snowfall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday, January 7. A messy mix of snow, sleet, ice and rain blanketed much of the Southeast as a winter storm swept through the region. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award during the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 8. In her acceptance speech, she took the opportunity to make a sustained attack on President-elect Donald Trump, denouncing his campaign rhetoric and criticizing him for mocking a disabled reporter. Trump defended himself on Twitter, saying he never mocked the reporter and that Streep was a "Hillary flunky" and "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood." Hide Caption 13 of 25

A migrant walks through an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday, January 8. Up to 2,000 migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are living at the warehouse and trying to survive the freezing winter with no heating and no warm water. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Supermarket shelves are empty in Veracruz, Mexico, after it was looted on Saturday, January 7. A hefty government gas-price increase has fueled looting, protests and road blockades in Mexico. Authorities arrested more than 250 people for robbery and acts of vandalism around the country last week, officials said. Hide Caption 15 of 25

A member of the Jewish community in Paris lights candles Monday, January 9 -- two years after deadly attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a kosher grocery store and the Paris suburb of Montrouge. Hide Caption 16 of 25

A worker organizes semi-finished lanterns at the Kaiming Lantern Factory in Hefei, China, on Wednesday, January 11. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Actor Jeff Bridges leaves his handprints and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Volkswagen unveils a battery-powered concept of its iconic Microbus during the North American International Auto Show on Monday, January 9. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger for California State Parks, walks to the iconic Pioneer Cabin Tree that was toppled by a massive storm Monday, January 9, near Arnold, California. The giant sequoia, known for the "drive-through" hole in its trunk, was in Calaveras Big Trees State Park. Hide Caption 20 of 25

A 3-month-old platypus goes for a swim Friday, January 6, at the Australian Reptile Park in Central Coast, Australia. The platypus was found by a dog in Wyong Creek and nursed back to health at the park. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Rescue workers stand near a bus that crashed off a highway near Charolles, France, on Sunday, January 8. Four Portuguese tourists were killed in the crash, authorities said. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Carlos Gracida Garza rides a motorcycle in Bolivia during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday, January 10. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Ban Ki-moon, the former secretary-general of the United Nations, waves after arriving at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, January 12. He said he'll soon announce whether he will run for president. Hide Caption 24 of 25