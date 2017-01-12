Charges possible in Space Needle drone crash

Story highlights Owner identified through the drone's serial number

City could charge drone owner with misdemeanor reckless endangerment

(CNN) The city of Seattle could file charges against a drone owner after the device crashed on top Seattle's iconic Space Needle.

Seattle police continue to investigate the incident, but a source close to the investigation confirms authorities identified the owner through the drone's serial number.

The drone crashed on top of the Space Needle on New Year's Eve, but it was turned over to police on January 10. Police tell CNN that Space Needle management went to the Federal Aviation Administration to report the incident, but were informed they first needed to make a report with local authorities.

The FAA said the incident is under investigation.

The city attorney's office tells CNN while the city does not have any drone ordinances, it could charge the owner with reckless endangerment.

